Rising from the ashes: Stage Manager
Every year I worked on macOS/iOS, I would get attached to a handful of features that would ultimately get axed. Over time, I grew de-sensitized to it, but sometimes a feature would come along that I would never be able to get over.
While Apple was transitioning to Intel in 2006, I worked on a team that was toying with a feature code-named “shrinkydink” (sometimes referred to as “always-on exposé”). It was a radical new way to manage apps and windows and effectively made the existing Exposé irrelevant as well as the Dock as a way of managing running apps and windows.
When it didn’t get the green-light, I continued to live on it for many months, until it just stopped working with newer versions of hardware and software. By then, the team had moved on to other things.
Fast-forward 16 years
At WWDC 2022, I was very excited to see Apple announce a new feature for macOS and iPad called Stage Manager. It’s a radical new way to manage windows and likely makes much of Exposé and the Dock functionality irrelevant. Sound familiar? Well, it turns out it looks familiar too!
Now, it’s not unusual for a feature to get killed, only to re-surface in a future release. But this has to be some sort of record.
The same team that worked on shrinkydink also worked on Stage Manager, so there’s some redemption going on there. In addition to being a macOS feature, it’s also a much more elegant way to do multitasking on the iPad.
Apple has put up nice pages showing the new features of macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16. They include screenshots and movies showing how Stage Manager works on the Mac and on iPad.
How do they compare?
Given how long it’s been since I used shrinkydink, I don’t remember all of the interaction details. But there were key differences between it and Stage Manager.
Both took over the positioning and size of all windows. Back then, we saw this as a huge win for novice to intermediate users who struggle with window management.
Both features showed background applications as groups of windows along the left side of the screen. But, shrinkydink also showed windows that weren’t frontmost in a column on the right side of the screen. So, in addition to being able to focus on one app at a time, there was the ability to focus on one window at a time if you wanted.
Both let you view multiple applications at the same time.
Although they look visually similar, the Stage Manager interface is definitely much more refined and compact. Part of that is because shrinkydink pre-dated retina displays, so there was only so much shrinking you could do before it just looked awful (or more awful). Without the green-light, it never got sufficient attention from the Human Interface team. Visually, Stage Manager looks really nice!
Stage Manager appears to be positioned as a power-user feature which I think is a shame. I’d much prefer to see it as something you pick in Setup Assistant or choose in Settings rather than hidden in a menu somewhere. I think this is something that would be especially appealing to a new Mac user. On the iPad, I don’t see any reason to use the existing multi-tasking UI anymore.
Conclusion
Never say never! I’m thrilled to see this feature and looking forward to trying it out and providing feedback. I’ve not filed any bugs since I left Apple in 2019, but this may get me back into the saddle.
Also, see:
For me it seems like big waste of screen space. I bought 16″ so more content fits on screen, especially with modern “clean” UI that wastes ton of space. On MacBookAir the windows in the center have to be the size of an iPhone. Given this is positioned as power user feature, it doesn’t make sense.
Could you just try things before opining? The world would be a much better if we all did.
Agreed. And based on the screenshot I really don’t get how anyone can conclude “Stage Manager interface is definitely much more […] compact”. It seems to have introduced even more space than the original.
You can turn off the thumbnails if you don’t want to see them.
I thought this but having used it for a few days it’s actually quite good. The left panel of windows is actually very flexible and doesn’t limit space in practice as they push off the side of the screen when a window is moved over them or fills the screen. Mouse over to the left and your windows appear. You also have the option to hide the left panel at all times. Windows can also be switched by using the Dock.
The one thing it’s missing is snap layouts which would really take it to the next level.
Yes it looks it could be nice. I think it would be great to have an iPad without the split-screen and slide-over so new users / beginning users / my mom – don’t get lost in multitasking. Stage Manager is for those that want to do real productive computing with an iPad (like me). The old multitasking model being there is kind of confusing and messy, and I hope it’s eventually depreciated and ripped out to make the iPad UI elegant and simple again.
Very interesting—I thought it had an older look (even as it is now) with the 3D effect of the windows on the side.
I was linked here and don’t know about your background, but I’ve always had a question about Expose, and you might be the best person to ask. Why did Apple change it so that when you invoke Expose and Quick View a window with the space bar, you can no longer go through all of them in Quick View mode quickly with the left/right arrows? I’m not even sure when it changed. I thought it was a bug that it was gone, but if it’s a bug it’s a very long standing one.
You might be thinking of the few years when the windows were displayed in a grid in Exposé? If they aren’t in a grid, arrowing between them would be unpredictable (like the Finder in Icon View is now).
Maybe that was it. It was very helpful for going through windows very quickly when you have a lot that are too small to see with the preview—particularly text.
I’m still on 10.12 (don’t ask), but right now for example if I invoke app expose in TextEdit where I have 200 text documents open (again don’t ask), they appear in a grid. If I hover over one, it highlights it in blue, and if I hit the space bar I can view it. And when I hit the left/right arrows, it does change the highlighted window in the background behind Quick View, but Quick View doesn’t change the window it’s showing—it still shows the original one that I did Quick View for. Even if I hit space bar again to close Quick View and then space bar again, it defaults to where the cursor is, even after I’ve highlighted another window with the arrow keys. The highlight (blue orb) disappears.
Before in App Expose–and I think Expose as well—I could just cycle through every open window very quickly–it was my “command tab” for finding windows.
Thanks for responding. I don’t have a Mac than can run Ventura–but maybe one day–and will be interested to try Stage Manager.
Your comments about it not being a pro feature reminds me of Simple Finder—plus another feature I forget the name of now. I wanted to say Launch Pad, but it predates OS X, so not LaunchPad. Maybe Quick Launch? It may have also been called Simple Finder but had a different interface? It had big, single-click buttons instead of regular icons. Plus, of course, the current LaunchPad which some people seem to use and others don’t. I was convinced with Apple’s moved on Mac OS toward associating documents with apps (I think they called it Documents in the Cloud) like in iOS that Launchpad would become the new “Home” of the Mac, and the Finder would be a utility app. Of course, it seems to have gone the opposite direction where files are increasingly accessible across iOS devices from the Files app. I have to admit I was always confounded by Documents in the Cloud. I think Apple sometimes assumes the user isn’t savvy enough but the solution ends up being more complicated than something the user already was familiar with. I can understand the appeal of eliminating the distinction between apps and files, which is I think what they were going for. But the reality was more confusing, for me at least. Especially when it comes to troubleshooting, the more transparent the system, the easier it is to use. When everything is supposed to just work without you seeing how but then it doesn’t just work, you’re essentially stuck. Increased complexity allows you to fix more things yourself.
I also vaguely recall there was a beta-tested single window mode for OS X at some point that never made it out of development. That recollection is even hazier—maybe even like a purple button? This was from a long, long time ago.
At Ease had a button interface.
Single-window mode was in one of the Mac OS X developer previews, a purple button the the upper right corner of the window. It would hide the front-most window when you activated another one. I thought it got ditched too soon before it could be refined, but people really hated it.
And I won’t ask. I usually just say “you’re not in the target market”.
Curious to see the Mac App Store icon in that c.2006 screenshot. Presumably that was an internal build? Given public launch wasn’t until 2011.
It’s a mockup, so it’s hard to say. Note that ICal is running but the date didn’t update (unless that was really the date!) and the iPhoto icon isn’t in the Dock when it’s actually running. Did the Applications icon really look that way? I don’t recall. They sometimes made mockups with Director that were so realistic and interactive that it took a moment to realize that they weren’t real!
Ah I see. I thought it was a screenshot you took in 2006.
You can also see iPhones pictured in the Safari thumbnail so this was clearly made after 2006.
It was worked on for at least six months, so I wouldn’t be surprised. The creation date of the image was lost.